IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Achieves $408.39 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $408.39 million and $47.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00025319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

