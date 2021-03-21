iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

