iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares during the period.

REET stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.