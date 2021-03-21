iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,118 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.62% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,485,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 950,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.