iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 153.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.