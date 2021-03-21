iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,680. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $225.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

