iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

