Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

