Isthmus Partners LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $400.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.50 and its 200-day moving average is $384.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

