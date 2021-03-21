Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 21,594 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLR stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.