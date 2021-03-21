Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Argus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by Argus from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE JBL opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. Jabil has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

