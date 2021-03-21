Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,968 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $66,576,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 259,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Jabil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 189,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

