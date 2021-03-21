Jarvis Network Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.03 million and $771,717.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

