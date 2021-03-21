Jefferies Financial Group Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $71.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.28.

KSS stock opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

