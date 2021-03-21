JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

JKS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

