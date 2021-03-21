Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £363.60 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,964 ($38.72) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,068.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,613.41. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,300 ($43.11). The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

