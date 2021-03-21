JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Investec lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.