Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

Moderna stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

