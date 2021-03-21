JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. JustBet has a market capitalization of $600,362.88 and $650,671.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.62 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00712455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,119,558 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

