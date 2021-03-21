Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU opened at $113.72 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,643. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

