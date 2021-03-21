Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $30.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KPTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,473. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $900.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.