Katrina Lake Sells 43,774 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

On Thursday, January 21st, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $51.97 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,490,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

