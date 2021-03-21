KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $72,261.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $52,718,000. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in KBR by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

