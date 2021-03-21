Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

