Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,117 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

