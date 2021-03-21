Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

