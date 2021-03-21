Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,223 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

HEES stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 355.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

