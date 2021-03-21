Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,355 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Kura Oncology worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of KURA opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

