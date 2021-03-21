Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,043 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $822.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

