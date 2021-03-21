Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 128,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

