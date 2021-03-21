Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,326,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

