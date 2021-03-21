Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Intevac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 434.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

