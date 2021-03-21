Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Danone stock opened at €59.02 ($69.44) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.29. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

