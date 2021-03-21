Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $59.75

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.75, but opened at $55.00. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 533 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

