Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.