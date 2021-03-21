KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

