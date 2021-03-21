Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.98 ($29.39) and last traded at €25.38 ($29.86). 63,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.36 ($31.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.32. The firm has a market cap of $419.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.