Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 233,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,572.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

