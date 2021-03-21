Kyle S. Ramachandran Sells 9,644 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kyle S. Ramachandran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $294,200.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 73,372 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,066,095.16.

Shares of SOI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

