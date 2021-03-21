Kylin (KYL) Market Cap Hits $70.95 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Kylin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $70.95 million and $3.08 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,692,861 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

