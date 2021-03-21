Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

