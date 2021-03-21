Lake Street Capital Raises American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $29.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

AOUT opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

