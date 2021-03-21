Landaas & Co. WI ADV Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $559,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 692,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $90.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

