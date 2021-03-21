Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $848,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,262,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

