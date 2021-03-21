Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,448 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lands’ End stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,178 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

