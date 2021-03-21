Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stake Raised by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Larimar Therapeutics makes up 5.0% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 272,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 61,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,632. The company has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRMR. William Blair began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

