Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 1,520 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

