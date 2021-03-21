Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$37.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$41.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

