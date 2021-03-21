Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,000.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

