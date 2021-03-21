Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,999,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,450 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.69 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

